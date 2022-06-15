Kymera begins dosing in early-stage studies of cancer drugs KT-333, KT-413

  • Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) said it dosed the first patients in separate phase 1 trials of KT-333 and KT-413.
  • The Watertown, Mass.-based company said one phase 1 trial is evaluating KT-333 adult patients with relapsed/refractory liquid and solid tumors, including T cell lymphomas and leukemia; while another phase 1 study will test KT-413 in patients with relapsed/refractory B cell lymphomas, including MYD88-mutant diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
  • "These programs demonstrate the potential for targeted protein degradation to target critical nodes that traditional modalities can't effectively address, offering a precision medicine approach to challenging cancers," said Kymera Co-Founder, President and CEO Nello Mainolfi.
