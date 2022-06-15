Despite a solid earnings result that reflected strong sales and margins in early June, G-III Apparel Group’s (NASDAQ:GIII) risk reward dynamic is balanced as consumers curb apparel purchases, per Barclays.

The bank’s analyst Paul Kearney indicated that the recently reported earnings and outlook for the full year are encouraging, with the “shift away from casualization” and return to work trends benefitting its more fashion-forward brands. This dynamic was highlighted in the acquisition of Karl Lagerfeld brands, which were a key driver of sales and online sales specifically.

Still, Kearney advised that even a strong individual earnings result cannot obscure the broader industry trends that are a cause for caution on the stock.

“A weakening consumer environment and the inventory bloat in retail channels add to the risks of reduced or canceled orders into the back half,” he wrote. “Additionally, the potential return to industry wide promotional levels may make continued [average unit revenue] increases that are currently offsetting cost inflation more difficult to sustain.”

As such, Kearney advised caution on the medium to long term risks from a progressing consumer slowdown and broader issues with industry inventory dynamics. Taken in totality, he advised a “Hold”-equivalent rating on shares, with a $22 price target. The targets come as a reinitiation after Kearney suspended his rating on shares in May.

Shares fell 1.5% in premarket trading.

