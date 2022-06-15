Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shares rose on Wednesday after investment firm Wells Fargo upgraded the streaming company, noting the Daniel Ek-led Spotify laid out a vision at its investor day for a more profitable company than initially believed.

Analyst Steven Cahall raised his rating to equal weight from underweight and raised the price target to $124 from $101, noting that the plans laid out at last week's investor day to boost margins, subscribers and revenue were impressive.

"Given the strength in user and revenue growth we're willing to concede some margin expansion opportunity, and give management time to execute," Cahall wrote in a note to investors, while also noting the firm increased the valuation of Spotify's (SPOT) customer lifetime value to €40 from €32.

Spotify (SPOT) shares rose nearly 5% to $102.74 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Separately on Wednesday, Spotify (SPOT) and Integral Ad Science (IAS) announced they have teamed up to establish a brand safety solution for podcast advertisers.

Cahall also pointed out that while Spotify (SPOT) expects revenue to grow 20% compounded annually, margins have always been the issue for the company, given that it and its competitors "live under the thumb of a musica cartel."

"Nonetheless, management sees gross profit operating leverage in music to the tune (pun!) of [+ 75 basis points] p.a. on average due to Marketplace and other initiatives," Cahall added, while noting that podcast gross margins should rise even more than anticipated.

Spotify (SPOT) also said it will cut sales, marketing and G&A costs in the next three to five years, but R&D spending may "run a bit hotter," putting a lid on expenses, Cahall explained.

It's also possible that Spotify (SPOT) could raise prices, given its "industry-leading churn" and with high engagement for its existing products, monetizing music, podcasts and audiobooks via advertising should help drive revenue.

Earlier this week, Spotify (SPOT) announced its intention to acquire London-based Sonantic, an artificial intelligence voice platform that was used for Val Kilmer's voice in the box-office hit, Top Gun: Maverick.

Analysts have been positive on Spotify's stock (SPOT). It had an average rating of BUY from Wall Street analysts, while Seeking Alpha authors rate it a HOLD. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rated SPOT a SELL.