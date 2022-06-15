Flowserve to supply pumps to immersion cooling technology provider in Texas
Jun. 15, 2022 8:02 AM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) stated Wednesday it has received a supply deal with to provide pumps to TMGcore, a Texas-based provider of high-performance computing solutions specializing in liquid immersion cooling technology.
- The company said it will collaborate with AGI Industries to supply 5,000 industrial process pumps to TMGcore, which will be utilized in various patented immersion cooling units designed through its science-based approach.
- “This truly exemplifies the dynamic capabilities of our pumps, and we are proud to take part in enabling the future of data centers,” said Tamara Morytko, president, Flowserve pumps division.
