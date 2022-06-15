L3Harris reportedly looking to buy Israeli spyware firm NSO
Jun. 15, 2022 8:09 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) is said to be looking to acquire Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, Reuters reports.
- According to a joint report by Haaretz, The Washington Post and The Guardian, which cited sources with knowledge of the deal, the acquisition is yet to be finalized and requires clearance by Israel, the U.S. and L3Harris' board of directors.
- The report notes that "The White House is concerned that any deal with to buy the Israeli firm's hacking tools would raise serious counterintelligence and security concerns."
- NSO, which makes the Pegasus software, was among the four foreign entities that was banned by the U.S. Commerce Department back in Nov. 2021 based on evidence that they "developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used these tools to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics, and embassy workers."
- The company has declined to comment on the matter, but earlier this year it had told Reuters it was in talks with a number of U.S. funds over "various financial moves," confirming media reports that it was discussing a sale of its assets.