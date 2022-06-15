Jazz to start clinical trial for tumor candidate after FDA nod

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is set to initiate a clinical trial for pan-RAF inhibitor JZP815 developed by its partner Redx after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application, the companies announced on Wednesday.
  • The agency has greenlighted the IND application for JZP815 as a treatment for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies that contain mutations in the MAPK pathway.
  • The IND clearance has triggered a milestone payment of $5M payable from Jazz (JAZZ) to the U.K.-based Redx. The initiation of the Phase 1 trial will mark the fifth candidate developed by Redx to enter the clinic.
  • Redx has so far received $6.5M from a collaboration under which Jazz (JAZZ) agreed to acquire its pan-RAF inhibitor program in 2019.
