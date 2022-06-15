Before the opening bell, investors noticed that Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is off into the green as the organization announced a stock repurchase program.

Also gaining ground is Skechers USA Inc. (NYSE:SKX) and MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR). Buyers moved into SKX after being upgraded to a Buy, while MOR stock rose on a licensing deal.

At the other end of the spectrum, Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) has slid due in part to a weak guidance outlook.

Gainers

The specialty discount store Five Below (FIVE) has trended higher in premarket trading, +2.5%. FIVE ticked higher after the announcement of a stock repurchase program to buyback up to $100M of its common shares through June 2025.

Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) shares rose 2.7% after the shoe retailer received a positive upgrade to a Buy rating by Argus. A $44 price target was assigned to SKX, suggesting a modest upside move from its current $37 a share price.

MorphoSys (MOR) jumped 6.4% on Wednesday morning as the firm announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Human Immunology Bioscience which will allow HIBio to develop and commercialize two of MorphoSys' antibodies.

Decliner

Methode Electronics (MEI), a global supplier of custom-engineered solutions provider dropped 5.7% in premarket trading. MEI fell on weak guidance outlooks as the firm outlined Fiscal 2023 FY guidance: Net sales to be in the range of $1,160M-1,210M (vs. consensus $1.21B) and EPS range of $2.70 to $3.10. (vs. consensus $3.52).

