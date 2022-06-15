ECB instructs staff to create a 'new crisis tool' to combat fragmenting yields

The European Central Bank is telling its staff to prepare a new tool to address fragmentation in yields in the eurozone.

In a short statement Wednesday after an emergency meeting to address market turmoil the ECB also said it would reinvest Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme funds to help stabilize yields.

The central bank called the meeting as Italian 10-year bond yields topped 4%, increasing fragmentation, or the spread between eurozone countries.

The 10-year Italian yield sank sharply after the meeting announcement, down to around 3.76%. But it has come off its lows after the statement and is now around 3.93%.

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) has pared gains against the dollar, up about 0.2% to 1.0435.

"Not exactly a bazooka," economics lecturer Daniel McLaughlin tweeted. "The ECB called an emergency meeting this AM, so explicitly acknowledging that fragmentation is already there in the EA, and said it would reinvest the PEPP flexibly (as it said it could last week) and has set up committees to come up with something else."

"The pandemic has left lasting vulnerabilities in the euro area economy which are indeed contributing to the uneven transmission of the normalisation of our monetary policy across jurisdictions," the ECB said in the statement.

"Based on this assessment, the Governing Council decided that it will apply flexibility in reinvesting redemptions coming due in the PEPP portfolio, with a view to preserving the functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism, a precondition for the ECB to be able to deliver on its price stability mandate," the ECB said.

"In addition, the Governing Council decided to mandate the relevant Eurosystem Committees together with the ECB services to accelerate the completion of the design of a new anti-fragmentation instrument for consideration by the Governing Council.”

"The Greek gods didn’t like humans who over-stepped their mark and tried to behave like gods," SocGen's Kit Juckes wrote before the statement. "The ECB’s carefully-communicated strategy was to end asset purchases, then raise rates, starting in small increments and accelerating if needed."

The "need to prepare the ground to defend the Eurozone bond market highlights the ECB’s dilemma: How can you use monetary policy both to target inflation and to target bond market stability?" Juckes said. "And how can you stave off fragmentation without easing monetary conditions through additional bond purchases?"

"If the stability of the bond market is more important than the ECB’s inflation mandate, it can stymie monetary policy normalisation, until there’s a fiscal, as opposed to a monetary solution to the euro’s Achilles Heel."

