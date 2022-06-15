Vimeo reports 4% growth in subscribers for May

Jun. 15, 2022 8:23 AM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) released its monthly metrics on Wednesday reporting total revenue growth at 16% Y/Y for May 2022.
  • Subscribers rose 4% Y/Y while average revenue per user was up 11% Y/Y.
  • Stock Rating: On May 20, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System released a warning on Vimeo at the high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and being overpriced when compared to other communication services stocks. 
  • SA Quant's Strong Sell Rating sets the stock analysis stand apart from Wall Street's Buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.