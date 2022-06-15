Vimeo reports 4% growth in subscribers for May
Jun. 15, 2022 8:23 AM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) released its monthly metrics on Wednesday reporting total revenue growth at 16% Y/Y for May 2022.
- Subscribers rose 4% Y/Y while average revenue per user was up 11% Y/Y.
- Stock Rating: On May 20, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System released a warning on Vimeo at the high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and being overpriced when compared to other communication services stocks.
- SA Quant's Strong Sell Rating sets the stock analysis stand apart from Wall Street's Buy.