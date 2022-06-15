NYSE: SNOW Snowflake () shares jumped on Wednesday after investment firm Canaccord Genuity upgraded the data warehouse company, noting it is "quite confident" Snowflake will be worth more "in the years ahead."

Hynes Jr. raised his rating to buy from hold and kept his per-share price target of $185 on Snowflake ( SNOW ), noting that three product announcements at its analyst day/customer conference and the reiteration of financial targets made Canaccord more confident. Analyst David

"From a financial standpoint, while the intermediate targets shared last quarter were reiterated, there were a bunch of incremental disclosures that give us confidence in the durable and profitable growth path that Snowflake is on," Hynes wrote in a note to clients.

From a product standpoint, the public preview of native Python support, the introduction of a native application framework and the unveiling of the Unistore should let customers get a better idea of what they can do, thereby increasing consumption and "ultimately better monetization."

rose more than 4.5% to $119.10 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

In addition, the Frank Slootman-led Snowflake ( SNOW ) is likely to see growth rates between 35% and 40% over the "next few years," ultimately reaching $5B in revenue. It's possible the stock is worth $240 in four years, according to Hynes, assuming it trades at a 35x multiple of $2.5B in free cash flow, with $5B in cash and roughly 385M shares outstanding.

Management has targeted $10B in product revenue by calendar 2028 and 25% free cash flow margins by 2029, but given their past history, "it’s quite likely that these targets are achieved as much as a year early, which would only amplify the returns," Hynes added.

"It might not be perfectly linear from here, but we’re quite confident that SNOW will be worth more in the years ahead," Hynes continues.