Rezolve acquires ANY Lifestyle Marketing, terms not disclosed
Jun. 15, 2022 8:27 AM ETArmada Acquisition Corp. I (AACI), AACIU, AACIWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Rezolve - a mobile commerce and engagement platform that is to go public through SPAC merger deal with Armada I (NASDAQ:AACI) has acquired all the shares in Germany based ANY Lifestyle Marketing GmbH, an exclusive marketer for all commercial activities of Radio Group in Germany for an undisclosed financial terms.
- Radio Group provides their media services in 17 cities with a daily listener base +1.5m and serving +7000 business partners.
- The ANY App would allow Rezolve to transform traditional radio advertising by allowing direct communication between merchants and consumers’ mobile devices.
- Advertisers can leverage all their marketing campaigns – print, digital and social media – by making them instantly interactive using mobile engagement tools provided by Rezolve.
- Businesses can interact with consumers based on their location offering proximity based real-time engagement.