  • Rezolve - a mobile commerce and engagement platform that is to go public through SPAC merger deal with Armada I (NASDAQ:AACI) has acquired all the shares in Germany based ANY Lifestyle Marketing GmbH, an exclusive marketer for all commercial activities of Radio Group in Germany for an undisclosed financial terms.
  • Radio Group provides their media services in 17 cities with a daily listener base +1.5m and serving +7000 business partners.
  • The ANY App would allow Rezolve to transform traditional radio advertising by allowing direct communication between merchants and consumers’ mobile devices.
  • Advertisers can leverage all their marketing campaigns – print, digital and social media – by making them instantly interactive using mobile engagement tools provided by Rezolve.
  • Businesses can interact with consumers based on their location offering proximity based real-time engagement.
