Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) +1.1% pre-market on Wednesday after saying it will buy back ~$350M of its common shares from Carl Icahn (NASDAQ:IEP) at $130.52/share, Cheniere's closing price on June 14.

Cheniere (LNG) said the repurchase of the shares, which represents 1.1% of the company's current market value, is part of its $1B stock buyback authorization.

Under a previous agreement, Cheniere (LNG) agreed to give Icahn Enterprises (IEP) one board seat for as long as it continued to hold ~7.7M shares; this transaction will result in Icahn's holdings falling below the threshold, and Icahn's remaining director designee, Andrew Teno, will resign from the board.

"To date, we have made over $1.3B in realized and unrealized gains on Cheniere and even after the sale today we still remain sizeable owners of Cheniere stock," Icahn said.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) appears to be "substantially undervalued" at current levels, Power Hedge writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.