Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett believes tobacco is a defensive sector that should continue to see decent cash generation amid a weaker consumer, although he warned that secularly declining cigarette trends and a shift by consumers into value make down-trading an ever-increasing investor concern.

He called out British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) as best-positioned in the sector based on the results from a proprietary survey conducted by the firm.

"During its recent results, BAT pointed to increasing value share in all key RRP segments (with the one exception being US modern oral). BAT also continues to take value share in cigs, while it was also fairly relaxed around signs of any accelerated down-trading, likely a concern for investors, specifically in the US due to the growth of deep discount and BAT's aggressive pricing the last couple of years. It looks like down-trading is continuing to be driven by value into deep discount, while BAT share gains are driven by premium brands Newport and Natural American Spirit."

Meanwhile, Altria (MO) is seen as most at risk due to the tough macro backdrop. Bennett said there are already signs that the core business is becoming increasingly pressured and reminded that regulatory measures could be implemented to accelerate the decline in combustibles.

Jefferies has Buy ratings lined up on both BTI and MO, but sees a clearer path for BTI share gains in the near term.

Shares of BTI rose 2.67% premarket on Wednesday. MO was up 0.45% in the early session.

