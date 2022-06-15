Roblox stock slides as May metrics show continued decline in bookings

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has reported a 17% Y/Y growth in daily active users for May 2022.

Daily active users were 50.4M in the month, while hours engaged climbed 10% Y/Y to 3.6B.

Revenue grew 28% - 30% Y/Y to $194M - $197M.

However, the online entertainment platform saw its bookings for the month decline 9% - 11% over the past year. Estimated bookings were between $196M and $199M, negatively impacted by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against other foreign currencies. Estimated average bookings per DAU was between $3.89 and $3.95, down 23% - 24% Y/Y.

April metrics released by the company showed bookings were down 8-10% to $221M-$224M, while daily active users rose 23% to 53.1M. The company said hours engaged rose 18%, to 3.8B and average bookings per DAU fell 25-26% to $4.16-$4.22.

RBLX shares are down 4% pre-market and 71% over the past year

Recent SA analysis on the stock has been largely neutral, with one analysis by Juxtaposed Ideas noting that "Given the deceleration in user growth, bookings, and macro issues, we do not expect any stock recovery soon."

Roblox (RBLX) is also at high risk of performing badly, as per SA Quant Ratings.