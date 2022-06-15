SurgePays to enter Russell Microcap Index

Jun. 15, 2022 8:45 AM ETSurgePays, Inc. (SURG), SURGWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
  • The selection will become effective after the U.S. market closes on June 24, 2022, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 6, 2022.
  • “Joining the Nasdaq exchange in the fourth quarter of 2021 brought our Company visibility on Wall Street. I think being on a short list of companies added to the Russell Microcap index is clear evidence of successful execution in a booming market segment while hitting significant growth milestones. Joining the Russell Microcap® Index will hopefully contribute to our momentum in the market.” said Brian Cox, CEO
