Bragg Gaming Group trades higher after attracting buy rating from Maxim Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) gained in early trading on Wednesday after Maxim Group initiated coverage with a Buy rating and price target of $12.

Analyst Jack Vander Aarde noted Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) has quickly gained scale and finished 2021 with a total of 146 customers vs. 101 in the year before.

"At the beginning of 2021, Bragg's aggregate TAM was ~$3B in terms of gross gaming revenue, which has since expanded to ~$13.5B as of 1Q22 and is on track to reach $21.5B by end of 2022 and $43B longer term."

The recent acquisition of Spin Games is expected to accelerate Bragg's North American expansion strategy by adding five key licenses and material Tier 1 customer relationships.

Maxim does not expect the global gaming technology company will require additional capital based on its projections.

Shares of BRAG rose 1.01% premarket to $4.98 vs. the trading range of $2.30 to $12.60 since the U.S. listing became active.