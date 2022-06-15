Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology regains Nasdaq compliance

  • Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHATannounced had received a letter from Nasdaq on June 13, that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and the matter is closed.
  • On June 18, 2021, the company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading and was given its first 180-day extension, or until December 15, 2021 to regain compliance.
  • As of June 10, company had evidenced 10 consecutive days of trading above $1 minimum.
