Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology regains Nasdaq compliance
Jun. 15, 2022 8:46 AM ETFujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) announced had received a letter from Nasdaq on June 13, that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and the matter is closed.
- On June 18, 2021, the company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading and was given its first 180-day extension, or until December 15, 2021 to regain compliance.
- As of June 10, company had evidenced 10 consecutive days of trading above $1 minimum.