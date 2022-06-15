Nucor (NYSE:NUE) +2.9% pre-market after saying on Wednesday that it expects a record quarterly profit during Q2, driven by increased profitability in its steel products segment, which the company said continues to benefit from robust demand in non-residential construction markets.

Nucor (NUE) said it expects Q2 EPS of $8.75-$8.85, above $8.44 analyst consensus estimate and easily surpassing the previous quarterly earnings record of $7.97/share set in Q4 2021.

The company also expects earnings in its steel mills segment will strengthen due primarily to increased profitability at its bar, sheet and plate mills, while the raw materials segment is expected to generate increased profits due to relatively higher selling prices for raw materials.

Nucor (NUE) shares have sold off by more than 30% in the last few months, but the company has a sector-leading strong balance sheet and its well positioned to withstand any prolonged downturn, Michael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.