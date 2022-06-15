Oak Street Health (OSH) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) are trading lower in the pre-market Wednesday after Bank of America downgraded the two medical service providers citing the impact of rising interest rates.

The analysts Adam Ron and Kevin Fischbeck lowered the rating of Oak Street Health (OSH) to Underperform from Buy, noting a rise in COVID-related costs and the risk of another financing round, made worse by a rising rate environment.

“…we see a narrow path for it to fund its own growth in the near term, and the rising interest rate environment creates a more difficult fundraising backdrop,” the analysts wrote, as they lowered the price target of Oak Street (OSH) to $26 from $18 per share.

Meanwhile, Cano Health (CANO) drew a less severe downgrade to Neutral from Buy as the analysts noted that the company is closer to a stage where it can self-finance its growth than some of its rivals.

With the impact of rising rates on valuations, BofA lowers the DCF-based price target to $6 from $8 per share.

However, the team remains optimistic about the business models of both companies, noting the fundamentals and the continuing growth of Medicare Advantage.

BofA downgrades come at a time when Oak Street Health (OSH), Cano Health (CANO) as well as their rival health service provider CareMax (CMAX) have sharply underperformed the broader market over the past twelve months, as shown in this graph.