AMN Healthcare Services announces additional $250M share repurchase program
Jun. 15, 2022 8:56 AM ETAMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) authorized an additional $250M under the company’s repurchase program for the company’s common stock.
- Under the share repurchase program since first authorized in 2016, the company has repurchased 6.76M shares of common stock at an average price of $77.44 per share excluding broker’s fees, resulting in an aggregate purchase price of $523.5M,
- The company since the beginning of the 2Q has repurchased 1.88M shares at an average price of $92.65 for $173.8M.
- The total remaining dollar value of common stock that may be repurchased under the new company repurchase program is ~$326.3M.