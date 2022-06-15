Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was touted as a major opportunity in retail as Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans raised her forecasts on Tuesday.

She indicated that “foundational changes” at the business in terms of digital and data-driven sales are aiding continued improvement in sales and margin improvements. Additionally, easing restrictions in China are expected to serve as both a near term catalyst and supporter of long-term share growth.

“Past recession performance gives us confidence in the company's ability to manage the current choppy macro landscape,” Helgans wrote on Wednesday. “[The] upside opportunity is compelling at less than 8x FY2 P/E, in line with '08 levels.”

Indeed, aside from valuation comparison, the firm’s research suggested the focus on luxury and handbags should be resilient to recessionary risks as seen in 2008. She noted that Coach significantly outpaced its peers in past recessions and is likely to continue to do so amid current market turmoil.

“Luxury goods tend to hold up better during recessionary periods due to the emotional nature of the purchase,” Helgans told clients.

Helgans upped her rating on shares to “Buy” from “Hold'' while hiking her price target to $45 from $30. Shares rose 2.2% in premarket trading.

Read more on why BofA considers the company a key M&A target.