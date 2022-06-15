American Express consumer card metrics stay strong in May

Jun. 15, 2022 9:02 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

American Express EMV Chip Cards

WilshireImages/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • American Express (NYSE:AXP)'s U.S. consumer credit card delinquencies and net charge-offs stayed stable in May, the company disclosed Wednesday in a filing.
  • The delinquency rate of 0.7% was unchanged from April and from May 2021. That figure compares with the 1.6% delinquency rate in February 2020, before the pandemic affected U.S. consumer spending.
  • Net charge-off rate of 0.9% was also the same as in April 2022 and remained below the 1.1% level in May 2021 and 2.6% in February 2020.
  • U.S. consumer card total loans of $62.9B at May 31, 2022 increased from $60.5B at April 30 and from $59.1B at March 31.
  • U.S. small business card delinquencies of 0.6% ticked up from 0.5% in April and net write-off rate of 0.7% edged up from 0.6% in the previous month. Total loans of $19.0B rose from $18.6B in April and $18.1B in March.
  • Earlier this month, consumer spending climbed 9% in May, BofA reported
