Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), America's largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume, is viewed as a long-term winner even after it slashed headcount by 18% in an effort to manage expenses amid turbulent market conditions, said Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg in a note Wednesday.

Its cost-cutting effort of embarking on layoffs "is not at all surprising in light of the big correction in crypto prices and management’s commentary last month on the 1Q call about maintaining a flexible cost structure in the context of running the business to generate no more than a $500M adj. EBITDA loss this year," Kupferberg, who is keeping his Buy rating on the exchange, explained.

The layoffs come after the company in the beginning of June had extended its hiring pause for both new and backfill positions.

The analyst added that the company's Technology & Development and General & Administrative Expense guidance could decline at the lower end of the $4.25B-5.25B range announced during its Q4 2021 earnings call.

Still, Kupferberg views Coinbase (COIN) "as a long-term winner amid an overly crowded competitive environment for crypto exchanges," the note said.

In the near-term, Coinbase (COIN) is tracking approximately $220B of total volumes for Q2, down from $309B in Q1. If the weakness continues into the second half of 2022, full-year volumes of ~$836B could translate into ~$3B of revenue -- around 30% below the current consensus of $4.34B, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev wrote in a note Tuesday.

SA's Quant Rating in mid-May had warned investors that Coinbase (COIN) is at high risk of performing badly due to negative EPS revisions and declining growth.

Looking at intraday price action, shares of Coinbase (COIN) are slipping 1.5% in premarket trading, extending YTD losses to nearly 80%. Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD -5.2%) is trading deep in the red, changing hands at $21.1K over the past 24 hours.

Earlier this week, (June 14) J.P. Morgan downgraded Coinbase to Neutral.