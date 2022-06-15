Body and Mind extends debt financing

Jun. 15, 2022 9:07 AM ETBody and Mind Inc. (BMMJ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Body and Mind (OTCQB:BMMJ) provides updates on extension and amendments to its loan agreement entered into between the company, DEP Nevada, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, the guarantors as set forth in the loan agreement, FG Agency Lending and Bomind, dated July 19, 2021, as amended on November 30, 2021.
  • The company has entered into a second amendment to the loan agreement to extend the maturity date by one year to July 19, 2026.
  • Amendment no. 2 to loan agreement allows the outside date for the company to draw on the delayed draw term loan of $4.44M to be extended from June 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, whereby $4M in funds will be advanced to the company.
  • It also increases the interest rate on the advanced funds from 13% to 15% per annum, which additional 2% interest may be paid in kind, with the interest being payable on the first day of each month.
