Quoin secures licensing & distribution deal for its skin disorder treatments for China
Jun. 15, 2022 9:08 AM ETQuoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) on Wednesday said it had secured a licensing and distribution agreement with China-based Hong Kong WinHealth Pharma Group for two of QNRX's product candidates.
- The agreement is for QNRX's lead product candidate QRX003 for the treatment of Netherton syndrome, a disorder that causes red and scaly skin, and for QRX004 for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa, a group of rare inherited skin disorders.
- As per the agreement, QNRX will be able to provide healthcare professionals and patients in greater China, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, with access to its products upon getting regulatory approval.
- QNRX said that with the latest agreement with Hong Kong WinHealth, licensing and distribution partnerships have now been established for QRX003 in nearly 60 countries.
- U.S.-listed shares of QNRX -2.6% to $0.45 in premarket trading. The stock had closed 6% higher in the previous session.