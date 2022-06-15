Acadia rises as FDA posts briefing docs ahead of AdCom meeting on antipsychotic therapy

  • The shares of the commercial-stage biotech Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) surged ~28% in the pre-market Wednesday after the FDA published briefing documents on antipsychotic therapy pimavanserin targeted at patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
  • A group of independent experts advising the agency is set to meet on Friday to discuss the approvability of pimavanserin as a treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP).
  • The FDA's advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the regulator usually follows them before making a final decision on authorizations.
  • Pimavanserin is currently marketed as Nuplazid for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
  • The FDA has assigned an action date for August 04 to review the marketing application for the new indication.
  • This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
