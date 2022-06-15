MFA Financial declares $0.44/share quarterly dividend, forward yield 16.18%
Jun. 15, 2022 MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)
- MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) declares $0.44/share quarterly dividend, in-line with prior dividend.
- The company announced prior dividend of $0.11, which adjusted for post reverse split at a ratio of 1-for-4 reflects dividend of $0.44.
- Forward yield 16.18%
- Payable July 29; for shareholders of record June 30; ex-div June 29.
- As the stock is currently trading near its 52-week low of $10.66, the forward yield spiked to 16.18% from prior quarter yield of 10.84%. In the prior quarter, when the dividend was announced, the stock was trading around $16.6.