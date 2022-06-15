SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) is discussing listing some of its stake in Arm on the London Stock Exchange as well as in New York, after previously saying it would only list in New York, according to Bloomberg.

The news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, noted that the size and timing of the offering has not yet been decided and plans may still change.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) had previously said Arm would be listed in New York on the Nasdaq, but some in the U.K., Arm's home country, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have lobbied for it to be listed in London.

Earlier this week, the UK’s Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Chris Philp said that that the U.K. government was working to make sure Arm listed in London, Bloomberg added.

Last month, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) Chairman Masayoshi Son confirmed that the Japanese conglomerate would keep a majority stake in Cambridge, England-based Arm following its initial public offering.

The listing could occur in short order, but SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) may wait if stock markets stay volatile, as they have been in recent months.

Son and SoftBank previously said the plan was to take U.K.-based Arm public by the end of the company's fiscal year in March 2023 after the deal to sell Arm to Nvidia (NVDA) for $40 billion fell through.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Last month, Qualcomm (QCOM) Chief Executive Cristiano Amon said his firm would be, along with its rivals, interested in buying a stake in British chip designer Arm, to maintain Arm's neutrality.