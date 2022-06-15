Connexa Sports Technologies implements reverse stock split ahead of planned uplisting, IPO
Jun. 15, 2022 9:13 AM ETConnexa Sports Technologies Inc. (SLBG)CNXABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Connexa Sports Technologies (OTCQB:SLBG) has implemented a reverse stock split ahead of a planned uplisting and IPO, and is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market today under ticker CNXA.
- The company had downsized its planned uplisting and IPO by 68% to $4M.
- The sports products company sold 1,048,750 shares at $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of $4.2M, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.
- The sold shares consisted of 1M primary shares of common stock and 48,750 shares from the underwriters' partial exercise of their overallotment option.
- CNXA has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 150,000 additional shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions to cover overallotments.
- The proceeds are expected to be used for working capital, debt reduction and general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close Jun. 17, subject to customary closing conditions.
- Source: Press Release