Connexa Sports Technologies implements reverse stock split ahead of planned uplisting, IPO

  • Connexa Sports Technologies (OTCQB:SLBG) has implemented a reverse stock split ahead of a planned uplisting and IPO, and is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market today under ticker CNXA.
  • The company had downsized its planned uplisting and IPO by 68% to $4M.
  • The sports products company sold 1,048,750 shares at $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of $4.2M, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.
  • The sold shares consisted of 1M primary shares of common stock and 48,750 shares from the underwriters' partial exercise of their overallotment option.
  • CNXA has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 150,000 additional shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions to cover overallotments.
  • The proceeds are expected to be used for working capital, debt reduction and general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close Jun. 17, subject to customary closing conditions.
