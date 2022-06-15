No prospect for a soft landing, Fed's Powell lacks 'gumption' - Komal Sri-Kumar

Economic analyst Komal Sri-Kumar gave a pessimistic outlook for the economy on Wednesday, saying that the Federal Reserve would be unable to get inflation under control without prompting a recession.

"I don't see a prospect for a soft landing," the president of macroeconomic consulting firm Sri-Kumar Global Strategies told CNBC.

Sri-Kumar argued that the Fed will likely have to raise interest rates much higher than the central bank currently assumes. The analyst estimated that a neutral level for the Fed's key rate sits "closer to 4%," with rates having to go above that point to become restrictive.

Given the track record of Fed chair Jerome Powell, Sri-Kumar expressed doubt that the central bank would push rates up to this level, meaning that inflation would likely remain elevated.

"I don't think this chairman and this Fed have the gumption to do it. They are not going to raise it to 4% and that's why I'm very pessimistic as to what they are going to do next," he said.

As to other ways to fight rising prices, Sri-Kumar pushed back on the idea of instituting price controls. He pointed to experiences from the 1970s, when such policies were attempted, noting that price controls often led to shortages for key products.

For more on how to play the upcoming macro environment, see why Alpine Macro suggests investors look to emerging markets and commodities to navigate a "bumpy second half" to 2022.