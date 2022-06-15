Wheel Up soars after Goldman Sachs pitches the bull case

Goldman Sachs started off coverage on Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) with a Buy rating.

The firm called out an attractive entry point on the on-demand private jet stock.

"Wheels Up is a leading company in an established and growing end-market, but one that is also fragmented and has substantial opportunity for an asset efficiency model," noted the Goldman Sachs analyst team.

The bullish take on UP is that conditions in the end-market are currently very strong, but that there are also many unique long-term growth drivers in play to consider.

Goldman Sachs assigned a price target of $5 to rep huge upside potential. Shares of Wheels Up (UP) jumped 8.39% premarket to $2.08 following the GS upgrade. The post-SPAC trading range for UP is $1.82 to $15.00.

