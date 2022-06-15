JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquency rate rate ticks down in May

Jun. 15, 2022 9:22 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Credit and Debit Cards

GaryPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) credit card delinquency rate improved slightly in May while its charge-off rate worsened slightly. Still, on both fronts, consumer credit quality remains solid and stronger than prepandemic levels.
  • The May delinquency rate of 0.67% crept down from 0.70% in April and the 0.69% level in May 2021, JPM disclosed Wednesday. The print shows that credit still remain unusually strong compared with prepandemic levels. In February, JPM's delinquency rate was 1.14%.
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM) charge-off rate 1.27%, up from 1.24% in April; that compares with 1.72% in May 2021 and 2.20% in February 2020.
  • The bank's credit card trust principal receivables rose to $10.5B at the end of the month vs. $10.3B at the beginning.
  • While consumer balance sheets are still strong vs. before the pandemic, JPMorgan's (JPM) Dimon says "storm clouds" on the horizon have turned into a "hurricane"
