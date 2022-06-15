AWK, NGD and EDU among premarket gainers
- Sidus Space (SIDU) +86% on NASA’s $3.5 Billion exploration extravehicular activity services contract.
- Evoke Pharma (EVOK) +68% on approval for nasal spray Gimoti being added to Florida's Medicaid program
- Boxed (BOXD) +33%.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) +29% as FDA posts briefing docs ahead of AdCom meeting on antipsychotic therapy.
- Algoma Steel (ASTL) +18% on record performance in Q4 led by rising steel prices.
- Digital World Acquisition (DWACW) +15%.
- Revlon (REV) +13%.
- Waterdrop (WDH) +12% on Q1 results.
- Wheels Up Experience (UP) +10%.
- Beyond Air (XAIR) +8%.
- Microvast Holdings (MVST) +8%.
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) +7%.
- American Water Works (AWK) +7%.
- Nutex Health (NUTX) +7%.
- Wejo Group (WEJO) +7% on launching of Wejo historic traffic patterns in the U.S.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company (HMY) +7%.
- New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) +6%.
- Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) +6% on approving new $2B share repurchase program.
- Nine Energy Service (NINE) +5%.
- New Gold (NGD) +5%.