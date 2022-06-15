Sidus Space stock soars premarket as firm is teammate in NASA's xEVAS services contract
Jun. 15, 2022 9:24 AM ETSidus Space, Inc. (SIDU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock soared 95% premarket on Wednesday after the firm said it is part of the Collins Aerospace team that was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity (xEVAS) services contract.
- The xEVAS program will include design, development, hardware processing, and sustainment of an integrated extravehicular activity capability.
- This EVA capability will be provided as a service for the NASA International Space Station, Artemis Program, and commercial space missions.
- SIDU has been selected as a major subcontractor during the period of performance of the NASA xEVAS contract and other contracts with independent commercial entities.
- The xEVAS contract has a potential value of $3.5B through 2034 with a 10-year base contract plus 2 option years.
- NASA awarded the contract to Collins Aerospace and Axiom Space.
- SIDU stock declined 86% YTD.