Kintara Therapeutics gains after FDA fast track nod for brain cancer treatment VAL-083

Jun. 15, 2022

Brain cancer, showing presence of tumor inside brain. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) on Wednesday said that the U.S. FDA had granted a Fast Track designation to its therapeutic VAL-083 for the treatment of newly-diagnosed unmethylated glioblastoma (GBM), the most aggressive form of brain cancer.
  • Shares of the micro-cap biopharmaceutical company jumped ~25% to $0.23 in premarket trading on the news.
  • The FDA's Fast Track approval is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
  • KTRA expects to announce data from its international phase 2/3 GBM AGILE study around the end of 2023.
