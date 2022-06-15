Kintara Therapeutics gains after FDA fast track nod for brain cancer treatment VAL-083
Jun. 15, 2022 9:26 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) on Wednesday said that the U.S. FDA had granted a Fast Track designation to its therapeutic VAL-083 for the treatment of newly-diagnosed unmethylated glioblastoma (GBM), the most aggressive form of brain cancer.
- Shares of the micro-cap biopharmaceutical company jumped ~25% to $0.23 in premarket trading on the news.
- The FDA's Fast Track approval is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
- KTRA expects to announce data from its international phase 2/3 GBM AGILE study around the end of 2023.