Chembio to self-distribute COVID test in US; offer HIV test via online platform in UK, Brazil
Jun. 15, 2022 9:33 AM ETChembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) said it launched its direct-to-consumer commercial channel for InBios International's SCoV-2 Ag Detect Self-Test in the U.S.
- The company said the assay is a rapid immunoassay test for detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens which provides results in 20 minutes from a nasal swab.
- In addition, the company said it was expanding distribution of its Sure Check HIV Self-Test to consumers in Brazil and the U.K. by broadening the test kit's existing Over-the-Counter (OTC) availability in national pharmacy chains. The company will offer the test on e-commerce platforms in the U.K. and Brazil.
- "This commercial expansion increases our addressable market and is intended to enable deeper penetration of the market as at home testing volumes continue to grow," said Chembio President and CEO Richard Eberly.