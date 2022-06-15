Potential DSV, C.H. Robinson deal seen as ‘logical’, but risky by Morgan Stanley

Reports of Danish transport and logistics firm DSV A/S seeking to purchase C.H. Robinson's (NASDAQ:CHRW) stand to reason, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker.

“A potential deal would be logical and could make sense for both sides, under the right conditions,” he wrote. “We see both opportunities and risks ahead.”

For DSV, he noted that M&A is expected as part of its DSV’s strategy, making reports of it exploring a deal for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) believable. Additionally, the proposed size of the acquisition is in line with expectations as DSV has indicated its aim to acquire a top player in freight forwarding.

That said, the price is a problem for Shanker. He noted that C.H. Robinson (CHRW) would essentially be selling the business at “the top of arguably the biggest bubble ever”, which DSV is likely not keen to accept.

“Global Forwarding has undoubtedly been one of the biggest pandemic “winners” – gross revenues are nearly 3x of 2019 levels and net revenues are ~2x,” Shanker wrote. “We expect Air/Ocean pricing and share trends to mean revert back to “normal” over the course of the coming quarters/months.”

Given this dynamic, the opportunity is quite attractive to C.H. Robinson despite management’s long-held belief that North American Surface Transportation (NAST) and forwarding businesses should be intertwined. In short, selling at the top is always a solid proposition for executives.

Still, Shanker advised the potential for a sizable payday on a sale of the business is not a panacea for problems at C.H. Robinson (CHRW).

“We have long highlighted the structural concerns we have around the US truck brokerage business and the balance sheet potentially required to invest heavily in tech and compete with large tech companies, many of which may be loss leaders,” he wrote. “CHRW could use the proceeds from the deal to fund the secular disruption fight at NAST but money has not really been an issue so far and the secular headwinds in the form of price transparency, automation, disintermediation and competition will likely remain.”

As a result, Shanker remained “Underweight” C.H. Robinson (CHRW) shares and retained a $63 price target on shares, well below the price at Wednesday’s market open. Overall, his view on the industry remains cautious as bubble-like dynamics deflate.

