OceanPal to acquire Capesize dry bulk vessel
Jun. 15, 2022 9:29 AM ETOceanPal Inc. (OP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP -2.5%) has signed a MOA to acquire the m/v Baltimore from Diana Shipping, a related party of the company, for an aggregate purchase price of $22M.
- Of the purchase price, 20% was paid in cash and the remaining 80% is expected to be paid upon delivery of the vessel to OceanPal in the form of shares of a new series of the company's preferred stock, the terms of which will be mutually agreed upon between the company and Diana Shipping.
- The m/v Baltimore is a 2005-built Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 177,243 dwt.
- Company expects to take delivery of the vessel in the Q3.