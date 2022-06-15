OceanPal to acquire Capesize dry bulk vessel

Jun. 15, 2022 9:29 AM ETOceanPal Inc. (OP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP -2.5%) has signed a MOA to acquire the m/v Baltimore from Diana Shipping, a related party of the company, for an aggregate purchase price of $22M.
  • Of the purchase price, 20% was paid in cash and the remaining 80% is expected to be paid upon delivery of the vessel to OceanPal in the form of shares of a new series of the company's preferred stock, the terms of which will be mutually agreed upon between the company and Diana Shipping.
  • The m/v Baltimore is a 2005-built Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 177,243 dwt.
  • Company expects to take delivery of the vessel in the Q3.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.