iClick Interactive receives minimum bid price notice from Nasdaq
Jun. 15, 2022 9:31 AM ETiClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) received a Nasdaq notification letter over minimum bid price requirement.
- The company's closing bid price of the ADS was below $1.00 per ADS for a period of 30 consecutive business days from May 2 through June 13, 2022.
- The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq.
- The company has a compliance period until December 12, 2022 to regain compliance.
The company will monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs and take reasonable measures to regain compliance.