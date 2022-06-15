iClick Interactive receives minimum bid price notice from Nasdaq

Jun. 15, 2022 9:31 AM ETiClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLKreceived a Nasdaq notification letter over minimum bid price requirement.
  • The company's closing bid price of the ADS was below $1.00 per ADS for a period of 30 consecutive business days from May 2 through June 13, 2022.
  • The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq.
  • The company has a compliance period until December 12, 2022 to regain compliance.

  • The company will monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs and take reasonable measures to regain compliance.

