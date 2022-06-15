Diana Shipping to sell m/v Baltimore to OceanPal for $22M
Jun. 15, 2022 9:32 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX), OPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has reached an agreement to sell its m/v Baltimore Capesize dry bulk vessels to OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) for $22M.
- As per the memorandum of agreement, 20% of the sale price was paid upon signing of the deal and 80% will be paid upon the delivery of the vessel (anticipated in Q3/2022) in the form of newly issued preferred shares of OceanPal (OP).
- The terms of the preferred shares will be mutually agreeable between DSX and OP and will likely include a preferred dividend.
- Built in 2005, the m/v Baltimore has a carrying capacity of 177,243 dwt.
- Upon completion of the sale, Diana Shipping's (DSX) owned and bareboat chartered-in fleet will consist of 34 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax and 8 Panamax).
- DSX shares climbed above 4% pre-market and have gained 26% YTD