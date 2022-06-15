Forza Innovations announces $0.48M financing agreement
Jun. 15, 2022 9:34 AM ETForza Innovations Inc. (FORZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Forza Innovations (OTCPK:FORZ) has announced that the Co. has entered into a promissory note in the principal amount of $0.48M.
- The Note will bear interest at an interest rate of 10% per annum for the twelve-month term and is only convertible upon default.
- From the proceeds of the Note, the Co. has paid off in full a previous promissory note in the principal amount of $0.18M.
- This financing will support our ongoing WarmUp business operations as well as new and exciting projects.