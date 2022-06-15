Intel rises as it launches Arc A380 GPU in China
Jun. 15, 2022 9:37 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares rose on Wednesday as the chipmaker announced that it had made its Arc A380 graphics chip available in China.
- "Intel Arc A-series 3 graphics brings next-generation technologies to mainstream gamers and creators with the most complete technology feature set in this market segment, ready for next-generation workloads," Intel said in a statement.
- The Intel (INTC) Arc A380 GPU will be available on desktops from PC makers Acer, ASUS, Gigabyte, GUNNIR, HP and MSI and it is the company's first "fully featured" desktop cards based on Intel's Xe High Performance Graphics microarchitecture.
- The GPU will be available in China "this month" and it will be available in other regions later in the summer, Intel added.
- Intel's (INTC) MSRP is 1,030 yuan in China (or roughly $150), including value added tax.
- Intel (INTC) shares rose 1.5% to $38.49 in early trading on Wednesday.
- On Friday, investment firm Morgan Stanley remained cautious on Intel (INTC), in large part due to the company's capital spending efforts, which include its plans for a massive new foundry and chip-producing facility near Columbus, Ohio.