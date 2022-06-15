OceanPal to acquire capesize dry bulk vessel from Diana Shipping for $22.0M
Jun. 15, 2022 9:37 AM ETDSX, OPBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Shipping company OceanPal signed a memorandum of agreement to acquire the capesize dry bulk vessel m/v Baltimore from Diana Shipping, a related party of the company, for $22.0M.
- The acquisition was approved by a committee of independent members of the OP's board.
- 20% of the purchase price has been paid in cash, while the remaining 80% is expected to be paid in the form of shares upon delivery of the vessel to OceanPal.
- The shares will be a new series of the company's preferred stock, with the terms to be mutually agreed upon between OP and Diana Shipping.
- The terms are also expected to include a preferred dividend and the right to convert the newly issued preferred shares into OP common shares at any time after the issue date.
- OP expects to take delivery of the vessel in Q3.
- DSX was trading +4.38% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release