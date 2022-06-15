Redfin's (NASDAQ:RDFN) cost-cutting effort to reduce headcount by 6% could negatively impact the real estate brokerages' top-line growth over the next few years, said William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon in a note Tuesday.

Amid the layoffs, which will reduce agent capacity, Redfin (RDFN) is expected to take a pre-tax charge of $9.5M-10.5M in Q2 related to cash severance costs, Sheldon noted. A group of 15 analysts see Q2 revenue of $627.37M, a Y/Y jump of 33.11%.

"The workforce cuts were attributed to a weaker real estate market, including demand in May being 17% below expectations as well as a greater focus on performance and profitability," Bank of America analyst Curtis Nagle wrote in a note Tuesday.

In turn, Nagle is lowering his undisclosed estimates across iBuying, mortgage and rentals to reflect weaker demand in the second quarter amid rising interest rates.

Meanwhile, SA's Quant Rating towards the end of February had warned investors that Redfin (RDFN) is at high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and decelerating momentum.

Compass (COMP), another real estate brokerage, recently slashed 10% of its workforce as signs of a cooling housing market start to emerge.

Take a look at how Redfin fared during the first quarter.