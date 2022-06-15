Revlon (NYSE:REV +11.2%) shares continue to trade in a volatile manner despite reports of a pending bankruptcy filing.

Shares rose more than 15% shortly after Wednesday’s open, adding to a major spike in Tuesday’s trading.

Trading volume ticked in at over 12M shares in the first 15 minutes of trading on Wednesday, accelerating well past the average daily volume of 2.17M. Tuesday’s volume was also a staggering 115.2M, suggesting a major spike in interest in the heavily-shorted and heavily-indebted name.

The stock’s 52-week high is $17.65, while its low reached as of late fell to $1.08. Shares reached an intraday high of $2.19 shortly after Wednesday’s open.

