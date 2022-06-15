Verizon joins hands with Mastercard and FNBO to roll out small business credit card

Day 2 - GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019

David Ramos/Getty Images News

  • Verizon Business (NYSE:VZ +0.9%) is teaming up with Mastercard (MA +1.0%) and First National Bank of Omaha to launch a credit card designed to bring value to small business owners.
  • This new offering is the result of a multifaceted partnership between Verizon Business and Mastercard to help provide solutions for the global payments and commerce ecosystems.
  • “Today’s small business owner is looking for smarter, relevant, and customized digital financial products that accelerate their operations and make their lives easier,” said Chiro Aikat, Executive Vice President, Products & Engineering, North America at Mastercard. “We’re proud to extend our relationship with Verizon and FNBO to connect the small business segment through meaningful technology and benefits.”
