Verizon joins hands with Mastercard and FNBO to roll out small business credit card
Jun. 15, 2022 9:54 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Verizon Business (NYSE:VZ +0.9%) is teaming up with Mastercard (MA +1.0%) and First National Bank of Omaha to launch a credit card designed to bring value to small business owners.
- This new offering is the result of a multifaceted partnership between Verizon Business and Mastercard to help provide solutions for the global payments and commerce ecosystems.
- “Today’s small business owner is looking for smarter, relevant, and customized digital financial products that accelerate their operations and make their lives easier,” said Chiro Aikat, Executive Vice President, Products & Engineering, North America at Mastercard. “We’re proud to extend our relationship with Verizon and FNBO to connect the small business segment through meaningful technology and benefits.”
