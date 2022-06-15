MiMedx contracts with Nordic Bioscience to support knee osteoarthritis therapy trials

Jun. 15, 2022 9:56 AM ETMiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Man suffering from knee pain at home, closeup

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

  • MiMedx (NASDAQ:MDXG) has entered into an agreement with contract research organization Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development to run registrational trials for its placental biological treatment for knee osteoarthritis.
  • Nordic Bioscience specializes in osteoarthritis trials.
  • MiMedx is developing its micronized dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (mdHACM) as a disease modifying osteoarthritis drug tio potentially slow the progression on osteoarthritis.
  • The company said it plans to begin its registrational trial program later this year.
