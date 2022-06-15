NAHB Housing Market Index ticks down in June as mortgage rates climb

Jun. 15, 2022 10:00 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Female Architect and Civil Engineer Reviewing Documents Together

AzmanJaka/E+ via Getty Images

  • June NAHB Housing Market Index: 67 vs. 68 expected and 69 prior, marking six consecutive months of declines.
  • It's "a clear sign of a slowing housing market in a high inflation, slow growth economic environment,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter.
  • “The housing market faces both demand-side and supply-side challenges,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “Residential construction material costs are up 19% year-over-year with cost increases for a variety of building inputs, except for lumber, which has experienced recent declines due to a housing slowdown. On the demand-side of the market, the increase for mortgage rates for the first half of 2022 has priced out a significant number of prospective home buyers."
  • Earlier, MBA Mortgage Applications swing from all-time lows to a significant jump with rising rates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.