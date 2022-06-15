Wipro and Immuta expand partnership for advancing Snowflake solutions
Jun. 15, 2022 10:01 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and Immuta, leader in data access and data security, today announced an expanded partnership with leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, expanded their partnership for advancing the former's solutioning capabilities for Snowflake to also deliver Immuta’s data access and security offerings to joint customers.
- Through this partnership, Wipro customers get access to its expertise on Immuta through Wipro's "Secure Data Analytics" solution, receiving heightened data security when moving their data to the cloud.
- "Immuta goes beyond role-based access control to deliver fine-grained access control with an attribute-based control plane, managing access for all users, services, and tools into data stores. Combined with Wipro’s powerful technology and 4M framework – Model, Method, Machinery, and Mindset – this partnership further strengthens Snowflake’s offering by ensuring seamless implementation and data security while migrating to the cloud," SVP and Global Head of Data & Analytics Practice, Wipro commented.