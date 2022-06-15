Horizon Therapeutics submits regulatory filing for approval of Uplizna in Brazil
Jun. 15, 2022 10:01 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Wednesday said it had submitted a filing to Brazilian health regulator Anvisa for approval of its Uplizna medicine for the treatment of anti-aquaporin-4 immunoglobulin G seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
- NMOSD occurs when the body's immune system reacts against its own cells in the central nervous system, mainly in the optic nerves and spinal cord, and sometimes in the brain.
- Uplizna is already approved by the U.S. FDA, and has also received approvals in Japan and from the European Commission.
- HZNP stock +0.5% to $81.70 in morning trading.